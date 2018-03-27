BHAWANIPATNA: Chief Administrator of Special Area Development (KBK) Sudarsan Pal Thakur on Monday visited Kalahandi district and reviewed implementation of different developmental projects.

During the review meeting, he asked the officials of all line departments to give priority to different projects being executed in 15 marooned and waterlogged villages inside the Indravati reservoir. Recently, electricity supply was given to the villages to bring them to the mainstream.

The review revealed that administrative approval for construction of a bridge at Cheptaghat to connect the hinterland has been accorded and it will be constructed with an estimated cost of ` two crore from the District Mineral Fund (DMF). On its completion, the bridge will provide much needed link to the area from the mainland. Now, residents of these villages depend on boat to ferry across Indravati reservoir.

Thakur also reviewed irrigation projects including the gravity-based project at Tetulipada which has already been completed. The project work at Taljunjimal village is going on in full swing and is expected to be completed before monsoon.

He also took stock of the ongoing Minor Irrigation (MI) and rural water supply projects in the district. Out of the 12 rural water supply projects taken up by the RWSS Department in the district, only three have been completed. Similarly, out of 32 MI projects, 14 are yet to be completed. He asked the department officials to finish the work soon.