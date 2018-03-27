BHUBANESWAR: Proceedings in the Assembly were disrupted for the second consecutive day on Tuesday over the delay in appointment of Lokayukta in Odisha as opposition Congress and BJP members staged a dharna in the well forcing Speaker Pradip Kumar Amat to adjourn the House thrice.Seeking an explanation from the Government over the delay, the opposition members also urged the Speaker to ask Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to clarify in this regard. As soon as the House assembled for the question hour, Congress members, led by Leader of the Opposition Narasingh Mishra rushed to the well, reiterating their demand for a clarification from the Chief Minister over the matter.

As business could not be run amidst the din, the Speaker adjourned the House till 11.30 am. When the House reassembled for the zero hour, BJP members raised the issue again. The Congress members and BJP members led by KV Singhdeo staged a dharna in the well demanding immediate implementation of Odisha Lokayukta Act. Amidst the pandemonium, the Speaker adjourned the house twice again - once till 4 pm and finally for the day.

“This Assembly had passed Odisha Lokayukta Bill in 2014 which got the President’s assent in 2015. However, the Government has been delaying the appointment of a Lokayukta. As the members have passed the Bill, they need to be told what led to this delay,” Mishra told mediapersons outside the House. Mishra said it is the responsibility of the Speaker and the Government to break the deadlock over the issue. “The Speaker should ask the Chief Minister to give a clarification in the House over the issue,” he said.

BJP MLA Pradip Purohit said the State Government has not taken any initiative in this regard though four years have passed since the bill was passed. Implementation of the Act would go against the bureaucrats and the ruling party leaders who are busy looting the Government, he said outside the House.The BJD, however, tried to downplay the issue. BJD member Dibya Shankar Mishra said the Opposition members are raising the issue in view of Anna Hazare’s agitation in Delhi.