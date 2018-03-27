ATHAGARH:With water sources drying up and temperature rising, the elephants continue to die due to dehydration in Athagarh forest. Recently, an elephant calf reportedly died of dehydration in Narsinghpur West range.According to forest officials, at least 38 elephants have died due to different reasons in Athagarh forest in the last five years. A few days back, forest officials found the carcass of a tusker from Haladiaseni reserve forest under Badamba Range.

The tusks of the elephant were stolen by the poachers. In a week, the poachers were successful in killing two tuskers and stealing their tusks from Badamba forest range. Last week, the carcass of one and a half-year-old elephant was found in Narsinghpur range forest, having died due to suspected dehydration. The thirsty elephant had suffered a heat stroke.

As per official reports, 21 ponds have been dug up in Athagarh forest division in the last five years to provide water to the animals in summer. But locals alleged that funds allocated for the purpose have been embezzled by the officers in charge of digging up the ponds. Left dehydrated in the heat, the elephants are wandering into human habitations in search of water and fodder.

The locals also alleged that as no forest patrolling is being done in Athagarh forest since long, not only animals but also the entire jungle is now in the grip of timber mafia and poachers. Some unscrupulous forest officials are hands in glove with the mafia and poachers in loot of the jungle and death of animals, they said.

Similarly, the State Government had sanctioned over `50 lakh to construct solar fencing to restrict elephants and wild animals from entering into the farm land. But miscreants have taken away the aluminium wires of the solar fence, while no FIR has been filed by the forest officials.

The locals pointed out that if the forest is not guarded, the innocent animals like deer, wild boar and hare would continue to be easy prey to the poachers. The department finished its task by suspending two forest guards, a forester and arresting a common man. But no inquiry was made to nab the poachers or seize the tusks. They demanded that the higher authorities should take urgent steps in this regard.

When contacted, Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) Rajendra Kumar Das said as per a survey by the department, water is available in most of the ponds inside the forest. However, he apprehended that water bodies may have dried up in May. Steps will be taken to ensure drinking water supply for pachyderms and other wild animals inside the forest in summer, he added.

