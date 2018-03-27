BHUBANESWAR: The State Government has come in for severe criticism from opposition political parties and potato merchants as well for creating panic among consumers on possible scarcity of the tuber in coming months.Taking a dig at the State Government for the failure of the State Potato Mission launched in 2015-16, Congress chief whip in the Assembly Tara Prasad Bahinipati said the ruling party had made tall claims of achieving self sufficiency in potato production in three years time. Even after three years, the State has not been able to produce one third of its annual requirement.

Bahinipati sought to know from the State Government about the funds allocated under mission so far and its utilisation. Alleging that the Potato Mission is a big scam, the Congress leader cautioned that the people will tolerate if there will be further hike in the tomato price.

Dubbing the Potato Mission a sham, BJP MLA Pradip Purohit said the BJD government has mastered the art of deceiving people. The State Government was never serious about agriculture and betterment of farmers. Three years is a long time to achieve self sufficiency in potato production, but the Government has no such intention.

Dismissing Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister S N Patro’s apprehension of potato price touching Rs 40 a kg in next two-three months, secretary of Kuberapuri Byabasayee Sangha (Potao Merchants Assocation), Aiginia, Shakti Sankar Mishra said this is a deliberate attempt to create panic among the consumers.

“There is enough stock of potato in the market and the supply of the tuber from neighbouring West Bengal, the major supplier to the State, is quite normal. There is no truth in the statement of the Minister,” he said.

Patro on Sunday said the price of potato may touch Rs 30 to Rs 40 a kg within three to four months in view of the crop damage in other parts of the country. Though there is a marginal fall in production, Mishra said there is nothing to be panic now. The irresponsible statement of the Minister will encourage traders to go for hoarding of potato for which the State Government will be responsible.Agriculture Minister Pradip Maharathy said the State Government is monitoring the situation and will take effective measures to protect the interest of the consumers.