BHUBANESWAR: The State Government on Monday demanded release of outstanding dues towards post-matric scholarships for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes students in Odisha.The issue was raised in separate letters written by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Thaawar Chand Gehlot and Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram. While the outstanding dues of post matric scholarships for SC students stand at Rs 439.62 crore, for ST students it is Rs 118.06 crore.

Expressing concern over the issue, the Chief Minister stated in his letter to Gehlot that no funds towards post-matric scholarship of SC students have been released by Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment in 2016-17 and 2017-18. However, in order to ensure that the SC students are not put to any financial hardships, the State Government has been meticulously providing scholarship to students from the State’s own resources, he said. The post-matric scholarship scheme is a Centrally-sponsored under which the Ministry is to provide 100 per cent assistance, he said and added that approximately two lakh SC studentsa are provided the scholarship for higher education.

Stating that adequate funds towards Central share of post-matric scholarship for ST students is not being released by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, the scholarship scheme is being implemented in the ratio of 75:25 between the Centre and the State Government. Approximately two lakh students are provided post-matric scholarship for higher education.

“You will agree that such huge outstanding receivables are putting extra financial burden on the already stretched revenue resources of the State Government,” the Chief Minister said in his letter to Oram and requested his personal intervention for release of funds.