BHUBANESWAR: After having earned the dubious distinction of the worst performing State in the country in rural sanitation, Odisha Government has been rapped by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) for its poor achievements under Swachh Bharat Mission in urban areas.Though the Mission is focusing on construction of toilets to make cities open defecation free by March-end, the State Government has achieved only five per cent of its action plans of the last two financial years (2015-16 and 2016-17).

“The achievement against target fixed for individual household latrine in annual action plans of 2015-16 and 2016-17 was only five per cent. The utilisation of funds was only 16 per cent of the total funds released,” said the CAG report on local bodies for year ending March 2017.The Urban Development Department implemented the programme in a mission mode in all the 111 urban local bodies which accounted for 4.09 lakh households without access to toilets. In its action plans for the last two financial years, the State had set a target for construction of 3,21,189 toilets by March 2017.

The State could construct 16,372 toilets, which is only five per cent of the target by the stipulated time.“Nine pc (1132) of the targeted community toilet (12,557) were taken and only two pc (293) toilets were completed as of March 2017. In public toilet category, the achievement was only seven pc of the mission target,” the audit report said.

The poor achievements in the mission are attributed to deficient planning, delay in approval of applications, irregularity in release of financial incentive to beneficiaries, delay in release of funds and lack of awareness among the beneficiaries about the programme.

Under the Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM), a beneficiary is entitled for Central and State incentives of Rs 4,000 and Rs 1,300 respectively. For vulnerable category, the State provided an additional incentive of Rs 2,700 to each of the beneficiary taking the total assistance to Rs 8,000 per toilet. The balance fund required were to be arranged either from the ULBs or from corporate houses under corporate social responsibility or market borrowing or beneficiary share or innovative revenue streams.

According to beneficiaries, the responsibility of mobilising additional resources was shifted to them. Subsequently, the Government asked the beneficiaries to bear the full cost of the toilet which would be reimbursed on claim.

“The financial constraint of beneficiaries and consequent lack of motivation had impacted the coverage of the scheme in urban areas of the State,” the report said.The audit further noted that 103 out of 111 ULBs had not prepared sanitation plan as on March 2017. But, the State Government prepared Odisha Urban Sanitation Strategy-2017 in December 2016 without comprehensive sanitation plans from ULBs.

The Government launched Swachh Bharat Mission on October 2, 2014 with an aim to eliminate open defecation, manual scavenging and scientific management of municipal waste by Gandhi Jayanti in 2019.