DHENKANAL/BHUBANESWAR:In a shocking example of deteriorating law and order in the State, unidentified miscreants murdered Jasobant Parida, Biju Janata Dal’s youth wing president of Dhenkanal district, in broad daylight on Monday.Parida was going in his car in Kamakhyanagar in the morning when a group of miscreants came in an SUV and hurled eight bombs at his vehicle near Gandhi Mandir in full public glare. Under attack, Parida came out of his vehicle and started running but the attackers resorted to indiscriminate firing.

As the seriously injured Parida dropped on the road, the miscreants fled, abandoning their vehicle. The BYJD leader was rushed to hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.Police reached the spot and sealed all entry points. While investigation is on, a manhunt has been launched to trace the culprits.

Dhenkanal SP Santosh Nayak told mediapersons that this was a planned murder but the reason behind the incident is yet to be confirmed. Police have seized the SUV used by the assailants. Nobody has been arrested so far. The body has been sent for post-mortem.

“The incident occurred in Kamakhyanagar and it is suspected that three to four culprits came in a Bolero and fired five rounds at Parida before fleeing,” Odisha DGP Dr RP Sharma told the mediapersons.

Asked whether the persons involved in a similar attack on Parida four years back were behind Monday’s crime, Dr Sharma said it would be too early to comment. The police were trying to ascertain the identities of the people involved in killing Parida, he added.

In 2014, bike-borne miscreants had opened fire at Parida in Kamakhyanagar after which he was rushed to a hospital in a critical condition. The police had later arrested some persons in connection with the case.

Parida was a councillor of Kamakshyanagar NAC while his brother Dharmananda Parida is NAC Chairman. A businessman, he was involved in various social activities and promotion of sports.