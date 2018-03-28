JEYPORE: High alert has been sounded in Maoist-prone bordering areas of Koraput and Malkangiri districts following security inputs over possible retaliation by the rebels against killing of four senior cadres in Narayanpatna on March 25. Sources said several Maoist outfits under Odisha and Andhra Pradesh Zonal Committees have stepped up activities in bordering areas of Koraput to Malkangiri for the last couple days in a bid to attack security forces engaged in anti-Naxal operation. The rebels are waiting to hit back at security forces after the killing of four women Maoists by Koraput police.

Intelligence agencies working in Maoist areas cautioned the security forces, particularly DVF, BSF and CRPF, to remain cautious while carrying out combing operations in Narayanpatna, Bandhugam, Lamataput, Mathili, Boipariguda, Laxmipur and areas adjacent to Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh border where presence of the ultras is on rise. Police forces are keeping a close watch on roads used by Maoists and their supporters. Besides, combing operation is on to trace the rebels who fled after the encounter at Dakri Ghat three days back.