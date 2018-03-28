BHUBANESWAR: Last year when Brunda Sahu, a farmer of Bargarh, committed suicide after torching his crop infested by brown plant hopper, there was massive outrage over availability of spurious pesticide in the State.Now information provided by Ministry of Agriculture, Cooperative and Farmers Welfare shows that the Odisha Government did not prosecute anyone for proliferation of sub-standard and mis-branded products during 2016-17.

During the year, as many as 401 samples of pesticides were analysed in laboratories and 36 were found to be mis-branded. Though the mis-branding was close to 10 per cent of the total samples, the Government launched no prosecution, said a reply by Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Parshottam Rupala in Lok Sabha. As per the Insecticides Act, 1968, the Centre has notified as many as 182 insecticides inspectors while States have notified 10,500 inspectors too. These inspectors draw samples during inspection of manufacturing, storage and sale points which are analysed.

During 2016-17, as many as 63,490 pesticides samples were drawn of which 1,470 were found mis-branded, 36 of them in Odisha. Though States like Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Gujarat initiated prosecution, Odisha did not. In fact, the number of samples drawn in Odisha was way low than other States.Similarly, the State Government collected 904 seed samples out of which 243 (close to 27 per cent) were found to be sub-standard. Yet, no order was issued to stop the sale or file cases before the court of law. This, however, remained a pattern with most States except for Maharashtra.

To check quality of fertiliser, the Government analysed 6052 samples in four labs which have an annual capacity of 12,260. As many as 211 samples were found sub-standard. While 124 samples were nutrient sub-standard, 87 had other impurities. The State, though, took administrative action in the 211 cases, no prosecution was launched.

