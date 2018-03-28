BHUBANESWAR: The real estate developers have urged the State Government to streamline procedural complications in Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016 and simplify it.Though the developers are liable to pay interest to customers for delay in completion of project as per RERA, they are forced to default due to slow registration process by the authorities in the State. RERA came into force in Odisha from July 1 last year barring the developers to advertise or take any booking without registration of projects.

Chairman of Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Association of India (Odisha chapter) DS Tripathy said they suffered financial crisis after enforcement of the Act as financial institutions denied to make payment of instalments on behalf of customers in previous projects without registration.

“While other States follow online process and go for registration of projects in a time-bound manner, only a few projects have been issued registration in Odisha in the last nine months,” he pointed out.

Tripathy said the RERA is only applicable for ongoing projects, but registration process of all completed projects were stopped in absence of completion or occupancy certificate.

Prime objective of enforcing RERA was to protect a consumer’s interest in terms of timely completion of the project or amenities offered by developers in ongoing projects.While many States are allowing registration by considering proofs like holding tax, electricity bill and society registration made prior to July 1, 2017 to ensure that projects are completed, builders and developers in Odisha are subjected to avoidable delay. “This has not only created a negative impact on real estate sector but also caused undue harassment to developers. Revenue collection has also been drastically affected,” Tripathy added.

New CREDAI officials

The State confederation of CREDAI on Tuesday elected its new office-bearers for 2018-19 to 2019-20. While Swadesh Kumar Routray will be president, Anil Kumar Agrawal has been elected secretary. Other office-bearers include Susant Kumar Rout, Umesh Khandelwal, Jasbir Singh Hura, Umashankar Panigrahy, all vice-presidents while Ashok Kumar Patro and Santosh Kumar Sahoo have been elected joint secretaries and Anil Mohanty treasurer respectively.