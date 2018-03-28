BHUBANESWAR/KORAPUT/MALKANGIRI: After the back-to-back successes against the Red rebels, the Odisha Police is ready to mount its presence in the cut-off areas of Malkangiri district. It is planning to redeploy the Border Security Force (BSF) in four new places in the region so as to increase vigilance and step up area domination activities.Following the encounter of four Naxal cadres at Dokri Ghat in Naryanpatna, Director General of Police (DGP) Dr RP Sharma rushed to Koraput and Malkangiri districts to review anti-Maoist operations and take stock of the latest security scenario on Tuesday.

In a closed-room review meeting at the district police headquarters in Koraput, Sharma chalked out strategies to intensify anti-Maoist operations in the region.

Since there are no police stations in the region, sources said, police is operating from the BSF camps. However, as per the new strategy, the State Police and the para military force have decided to fan out to new areas once the Gurupriya Setu comes up. The bridge is expected to be complete by April end.

The police chief also elicited response from BSF about its need for infrastructure in the cut-off areas so that redeployment can be smoothly carried out. The central armed force has sought construction of roads, connectivity and other infrastructure to facilitate the change.

Dr Sharma also congratulated the personnel who were involved in the Dokri Ghat operation. “It is an achievement since District Voluntary Force (DVF) took lead in both the operations which means DVF, by itself, has emerged as a standalone unit anti-Naxal unit,” Dr Sharma told this paper. Speaking to mediapersons after the meeting, Sharma said the anti-Maoist operation at Narayanpatna on March 25 was a major success for the State police. He said, in both the operations, top leaders of the CPI (Maoist) were neutralised.

The Narayanpatna area committee comprises of about 10-12 members and after elimination of four cadres, it has been dealt a body blow. Similarly, the successful operation at Malkangiri’s Tulasidangar where another lady cadre was neutralised also meant that the zone - bordering Odisha and Chhattishgarh which is considered a security vacuum - will have less presence of the Maoists. The DGP said, need of the hour is to focus on better coordination between State Police and Central forces. He also urged senior police officials to maintain standard operating procedure (SOP) during force movement.

Dr Sharma also appealed to the rebels to join the mainstream and lead a normal life with benefits extended by the State. At Malkangiri, the top cop reviewed the security scenario at BSF sector headquarters in MV-3. “The blue print has already been prepared to take on the Naxals for which intelligence network would be strengthened further,” he said.Among others, IG (Operations) RP Koche, Director (Intelligence) Sunil Roy, Special Director (Intelligence) RK Sharma, South Western Range DIG S Shyni, BSF DIG Srinivasan, SOG Commandant Anirudha Singh, Koraput SP Kanwar Vishal Singh and Malkangiri SP Jagmohan Meena accompanied the DGP.