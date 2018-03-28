BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Assembly continued to witness a logjam over the Lokayukta appointment issue for the third successive day on Wednesday as the Congress and the BJP members created a ruckus.

As soon as the House met for the day, members from both the parties trooped near the Speaker's podium, raising slogans demanding the appointment of the Lokayukta.

The Opposition MLAs also carried placards, levelling corruption charges against the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) government.

Unable to run the House, Speaker Pradip Kumar Amat adjourned it till 11.30 a.m.

The noisy scenes continued after the members reassembled. Later, the Speaker adjourned the House till 3 p.m. and called an all-party meeting to resolve the deadlock.

Leader of Opposition Narasingh Mishra said the state government is deliberately delaying the appointment of the Lokayukta.

Bharatiya Janata Party member Rabi Naik said while the opposition has been demanding a statement from the Chief Minister on the issue, he is not replying on the appointment of the Lokayukta as the BJD leaders will be entangled in chit fund, mining, dal and other scams.