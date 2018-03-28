JAIPUR: A woman allegedly set her drunk husband on fire in Saruabili village under Kaliapani police station limits in the district for assaulting her and their children in an inebriated state. Though the incident took place on Sunday night, the 36-year-old man succumbed to his burn injuries at SCB Medical, Cuttack on Monday night, police said.The deceased was identified as Subash Singh. Police detained the deceased’s wife and daughter in this connection. A driver by profession, Singh, a father of three, used to come home drunk at night and quarrel with his family members frequently.

“Singh misbehaved with his daughter on Sunday night. When the daughter opposed his behaviour, he allegedly trashed her. Singh assaulted his wife as she tried to save the girl,” said Yubaraj Swain, inspector-in-charge of Kaliapani police station. As he was under the influence of alcohol, his wife was able to overpower him. His wife and children tied his hands and legs and poured kerosene over him.

When his wife set him ablaze, neighbours rushed to their house hearing his screams and doused the flames, police said. He was taken to a nearby hospital. Later, he was shifted to SCB Medical where his condition deteriorated, police said.A post mortem on his body was conducted in Cuttack. Singh’s wife had taken up the responsibility of bringing up their two daughters and a son by working as daily wager. Singh often asked his wife for money to consume liquor, who was struggling to make both ends meet.