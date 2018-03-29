BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government will take appropriate action on the appointment of a Lokayukta in the state after examining the Supreme Court order on the issue, a Minister told the Assembly on Thursday.

"The government will examine the Supreme Court order and take appropriate action thereafter," Parliamentary Affairs Minister BK Arukha said.

"Related matters pertaining to appointment of Lokayuktas in different states are pending before the Supreme Court," the Minister said.

His statement came after members of the opposition Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) created a ruckus for three days over the delay in the appointment of the Lokayukta in Odisha.

An all-party meeting was convened by Speaker Pradip Kumar Amat on Wednesday to resolve the deadlock in the Assembly, wherein it was resolved that the BJD government should inform the house of its views on the Lokayukta.

The opposition had been demanding a reply from Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in the Assembly and an explanation over the delay despite the fact that the Odisha Lokayukta Act had been passed by the house four years ago.