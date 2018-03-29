BHUBANESWAR: With the Opposition toughening its stand on the appointment of a Lokayukta, the all-party meeting convened by Speaker Pradip Kumar Amat on Thursday failed to find a solution to the deadlock.While the State Government claimed that the discussions with Opposition members yielded positive results, Leader of Opposition Narasingh Mishra said bringing normalcy to the House is the job of the ruling party.

“Everything depends on the State Government. If the Government accepts our demand then the all-party meeting is successful. Let us wait till tomorrow,” said leader of BJP legislature party KV Singhdeo after the meeting.Though members refused to disclose what transpired at the meeting, informed sources said the Speaker requested the Opposition to allow the House to function as the budget session has important businesses to transact. Some members of the ruling BJD said there are many states like Odisha where Lokayukta has not been appointed. Besides, the Centre is yet to appoint Lokpal.

The State Government is expected to give a statement in the House on Thursday, sources said.

The Assembly stalemate continued for the third day as Congress and BJP members disrupted the proceedings demanding a ruling from the Speaker to the Government for assuring the House on the appointment of Lokayukta.As soon as the House assembled for the day to take up the question hour business, both Congress and BJP members carrying placards, highlighting corruption in the State Government, rushed to the well of the House shouting slogans.

Sensing the mood of Opposition members, the Speaker immediately adjourned the Assembly till 11.30 am. When the House reassembled, the Opposition members again rushed to the well carrying banners and stalled the business.The Speaker appealed to the Opposition members to cooperate in conducting the business of the House and participate in the debate on adjournment motion. As the din continued, Amat announced that an all-party meeting will be held at 3 pm to resolve the impasse.