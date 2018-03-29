BHUBANESWAR:Chit fund investors in the State on Wednesday threatened to intensify agitation to press for their demands for refund of deposits and amendments in faulty acts enacted by the Centre that promoted ponzi firms.The poor and unsuspecting investors under the banner of Arthika Sansthamanankadwara Kshatigrastanka Milita Mancha (ASKMM) resolved to conduct tehsil level agitation from April 15 to May 31, district-level stir in June and State-level convention in July.

ASKMM president Jayanta Das said after the State convention, the depositors would stage agitation in New Delhi and gherao Parliament in August if the Government failed to fulfil their demands.

Though the State Government had ordered Crime Branch and judiciary probes into the multi-crore chit fund scam and constituted corpus fund for the affected depositors, the investors are yet to get back their hard-earned money.

While the mega scam has affected more than 20 lakh investors across Odisha, nearly 10 lakh depositors have already submitted their affidavits before the Inquiry Commission headed by Justice MM Das demanding refund of their deposits.

“As many as 18 political outfits have supported our movement, which is the largest in the State. But neither the State Government nor the Centre has come forward to safeguard the interest of depositors. Our movement is against the callousness Governments that cost the poor investors dearly,” Das said.Along with the movement against the Governments, the forum has also advised the depositors to take legal action and move to court under Odisha Protection of Interests of Depositors (in Financial Establishments) Act, 2011 to get their money back.

The forum has around seven lakh members in 209 tehsils across the State. The gullible depositors have been fighting for their justice for the last five years.Among others, advisor of the forum Rajya Sabha MP Soumya Ranjan Patnaik, who was present at the meeting, also expressed his solidarity for the mass movement.