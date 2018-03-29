CUTTACK: Tension prevailed in Jagatpur locality after miscreants opened fire at a contractor over a tender related dispute on Wednesday night. The critically injured man has been identified as Mohammad Tahir Ali Khan, elder brother of suspected Al Qaeda Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) operative Abdul Rehman of Paschimakachha village. He has been admitted to a private hospital in Jagatpur.

Sources said, a group of antisocials who were threatening Tahir for participating in tender process of Jagatpur Irrigation (North) division for canal renovation work, had demanded extortion from him after the tender was finalised in his favour.

The antisocials had called Tahir to Delta Colony near Jagatpur Irrigation North Division office on Wednesday night for settlement of the tender dispute. Accordingly Tahir and two others reached Delta Colony at about 7.30 pm where the antisocials asked him to come inside a hut. When Tahir refused to enter the hut, about seven of them came out and opened fire. While the two persons who were accompanying Tahir fled from the spot, the antisocials overpowered Tahir and fired three rounds at him.

Tahir sustained two bullet injuries on both the legs and fell down. The antisocials carried him in an autorickshaw and abandoned him near a private school near Kendrapara main canal embankment.Tahir’s two friends, who had deserted him, again reached the spot and shifted him to a private hospital.Acting on the information, DCP Akhilesvar Singh, ACP Trinath Mishra rushed to the spot and are looking into the incident.