SAMBALPUR: Director General of Police (DGP) Dr RP Sharma inaugurated a cyber police station at Baraipali here on Wednesday.The police station will have seven trained police personnel including an inspector, a sub-inspector and five constables.

The station, which will function under the Crime Branch, will deal with the cyber crimes of nine districts such as Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Balangir, Sonepur, Dhenkanal, Angul, Deogarh and Boudh. All the modern equipment for investigation of cyber crimes have been provided to the police station. The staff, who have been appointed at the police station, have undergone training under the Crime Branch.

The DGP also inaugurated new buildings for the office and residence of the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) at Rairakhol, Rengali and Town police stations and a police petrol pump, which is the second outlet in the State after Jharsuguda. Sharma also laid foundation stone for construction of multi-storey staff quarters building.

Later, the DGP launched a mobile application ‘Sambalpur Police District App’ at the office of DIG (NR) here. The app can be downloaded from Google Play Store to any Android devices. People can report directly to the police through this app which contains mobile numbers of all police officers in the district. This apart, features like women and traffic helplines are also available in the app.

Speaking to the media, Sharma said new infrastructure added to Sambalpur will enhance efficiency of the district police. The new app contains all basic information and it will help in accessing Sambalpur police, he added.

He also reviewed the law and order situation besides issues pertaining to the Maoists with the SPs under the Northern Range.Among others, Odisha State Police Housing and Welfare Corporation’s CMD Lalit Das, DIG (Northern Range) Satyabrata Bhoi and Sambalpur SP Sanjeev Arora were present.