CUTTACK: The First Additional District and Sessions Court of Cuttack on Wednesday sentenced two brothers to life for the murder of Odisha Judicial Service (OJS) officer Anupama Behera in Balasore in 2013.The ADJ, Sanjay Kumar Sahoo convicted Jyoti Ranjan Mohanty and his sibling Priya Ranjan Mohanty under Section 302, 120 (B) and 201 of IPC. The court also imposed a fine of `10,000 on each, failing which they will have to undergo an additional imprisonment of one year each.

The brothers were arrested on March 17, 2013 after Anupama, a Court Process Officer in Balasore town, was found murdered under mysterious circumstances in her official quarter two days earlier.

Police investigation had revealed that the OJS officer had developed extra-marital relationship with Jyoti, a clerk in the same court during her posting as a Judicial Magistrate First Class at Ranpur town in Nayagarh. Anupama was married to a Gynaecologist and the couple had a son. When Anupama was transferred to Balasore where she was posted as a Court Process Officer, her relationship with Jyoti, who too was married, continued.

However, after Jyoti’s wife attempted suicide on learning about her husband’s illicit affair, Priya who had become friendly with Anupama by then tried to persuade her to end the relationship but failed. Later, in order to put an end to the domestic strife, the siblings hatched a plan to eliminate Anupama.On March 14, Priya went to Anupama’s house where he first stabbed her with a kitchen knife and then smothered her using a pillow. After the crime, he escaped from the house.

The court had heard both parties on March 22 and reserved the judgment for Wednesday. While there was no eyewitness in the murder case, a witness had appeared in the court on behalf of the two brothers. The court examined 27 persons including police, doctor and forensic scientific officer before convicting the Mohanty brothers on the basis of blood stained dress, finger prints and phone call record of Priya besides considering the surrounding circumstances, informed Public Prosecutor Ajit Kumar Patnaik.