SAMBALPUR: Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL), a flagship subsidiary of Coal India Limited, broke its own record of coal output made in a single day by producing 7.84 lakh tonne on Tuesday.

Earlier on March 21, MCL had recorded 6.36 lakh tonne production, the highest quantity of coal ever produced by a company in a day in the country.

The consolidated production figure of 7,84,344 tonne recorded by the company instilled a motivating spirit among the coal miners across all units in Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Angul and Sambalpur.

Congratulating MCL employees for achieving the rare feat, Chairman and Managing Director A K Jha said the company has a capability to produce even higher production figure.