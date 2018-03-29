BHUBANESWAR: The Indian Oil Corporation is set to develop state-of-the-art tourist amenities and interpretation centres at the world heritage sites (WHS) in the country in collaboration with Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and National Culture Fund.In the first phase, nine such sites have been taken up by Indian Oil Foundation, a non-profit trust funded by IOCL, the Sun Temple at Konark was first among those sites where the world-class tourist facility has been created over 13 acres of land.

The WHS, where the tourist facilities would be developed, include Qutub Minar in Delhi, Kanheri Caves in Maharashtra, Ashokan Pillar at Kolhua in Bihar, Khajuraho in Madhya Pradesh, Chittor fort in Rajasthan, Dholavira fort in Gujarat, Hampi and Bhoganandishwara temple in Karnataka.

Executive Director and CEO of Indian Oil Foundation Subrata Barma said since a large number of heritage monuments from several centuries still stand tall, the foundation aims at creating facilitation centres at the rich historical sites.

“Around Rs 200 crore will be spent to develop tourist facilities near these heritage sites. While the facility at Konark is almost complete, work has already been started at four other sites. We have planned to complete all by end of next year,” he informed.

Apart from the Sun Temple, Barma said, the foundation would also take up some more heritage sites in Odisha for creation of tourist facilities in phases. “Depending on the size of land we are given by the ASI, we would decide what to be developed. We would try to put as much as facilities we can on the land given to us,” he added.

The foundation will be maintaining the facilities for three years, after which the ASI would finalise the agency, which will look after the day-to-day operations. Tourists will be charged a nominal cost for maintenance of the utilities, Barma informed.

