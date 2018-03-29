ANGUL: Power major NTPC is waiting for the State Government’s clearance to its Rs 7,000 crore expansion project at Talcher Thermal Power Station (TTPS). NTPC plans to set up two 660 MW units with super critical technology here before the current 460 MW old plant winds up in 2021, as per the norms.

Sources said NTPC has completed all necessary requisites for initiation of the project and is waiting for State’s nod. In such a scenario, it is being feared that the project may not be completed on time and affect the State’s power scenario.

General manager of TTPS M K Singh said as per the Central Government norm, all 50-year-old plants would be phased out. Accordingly, TTPS, which is dedicated to Odisha, will be phased out by the end of 2021.“It is better that the new plant should come up in the place of the old plant before the latter winds up. The tendering processes for the project are in advanced stage. We need the State clearance as soon as possible to carry forward the project,” Singh said.

The general manager claimed that the coal linkage for the project would be associated with MCL coal. Similarly, the environmental clearance would also be obtained soon, he added. The project would be commissioned within a maximum period of 48 months, he added.

Singh said TTPS ranked first in the country in terms of plant load factor (PLF) for the past three years. “We will occupy either the number one or number two spot in the current fiscal,” he added. “Till date, the PLF has been over 93 per cent and the total power generation stands at 3,725 million units,” he said.