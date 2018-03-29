ROURKELA: Tribal activists advocating PESA rights on Wednesday took to streets at Lathikta tehsil office here in Sundargarh district to protest acquisition of land for the six-laning of second Brahmani bridge. They raised a host of demands under the PESA Act.

Under the banner of Sundargarh Zilla PESA Gram Sabha Coordination Committee (SZPGSCC), the protestors shouted slogans outside the tehsil office. A delegation of SZPGSCC, comprising president Budhua Jojo, vice-president Peter Topno and secretary Juspin Lakra, handed over a memorandum to tehsildar Bijay Behera.

They demanded that the Government should stop grabbing land at Dandiapali. They claimed that the second Brahmani bridge was proposed to be set up parallel to the existing one at Panposh and land acquisition was completed accordingly. They alleged that alignment of the bridge was changed due to a political conspiracy to target tribals.

However, NHAI sources said the new alignment was needed as the two-lane proposed bridge was upgraded to six-lane. “Only 9.5 hectares of private land will be acquired at Dandiapali for constructing the approach road. Land acquisition for Vedvyas area is already over and the protest is unjustified,” sources added.

According to the protestors, under the Fifth Schedule of the Constitution, Sundargarh district is a scheduled district where Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act is applicable. Citing provisions of constitution and PESA Act, they demanded protection for tribals, stoppage of transfer of tribal land and return of the transferred lands.

They also demanded that the Government should take back tribal land given to Mahavir Ferro Alloys and give necessary powers to traditional gram sabhas for protection of tribal lands.

About 39 coordinators of different Gram Sabha committees participated in the protest. Over the past few years, several development projects in and around Rourkela city have been stalled by tribal PESA rights groups. A few days back, a local PESA gram sabha committee tried to stop construction of a tribal hostel at Chhend Colony.