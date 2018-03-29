PARADIP: Retrenched contract labourers staged dharna in front of IFFCO office here on Wednesday demanding their reinstatement.The agitators alleged that despite the orders of Revenue Divisional Commissioner (Central), IFFCO authorities are yet to provide employment to them.

As per reports, many families of Santra and Chakradharpur of Jagatsinghpur district and Chanda of Kendrapara had parted with their land for setting up Oswal company in 1998. As many as 73 youths of these families were provided jobs in the company. However, Oswal sold its factory to IFFCO in 2005 after incurring heavy losses. Following the sale, IFFCO retrenched these 73 youths from the factory.

Tusar Nayak, one of the retrenched workers, said though they have approached the authorities concerned several times in the past and even staged protests, they are yet to get their jobs back.

The retrenched workers had staged demonstration in front of IFFCO office in July last year. However, the protest was withdrawn after the company authorities assured that the decision of the RDC, Central Range on the matter would be implemented.

After holding discussions with higher officials of IFFCO, the RDC on September 5, 2017, directed the company to provide employment to the 73 retrenched workers within four months. “Though four months have already passed, the IFFCO authorities are yet to carry out the order,” said Gopabandhu Mohapatra, a land loser.

Without jobs, the retrenched workers are facing serious financial constraint and their family members are living in pathetic condition, Mohapatra said.Earlier, the retrenched workers had threatened to sit on dharna from Wednesday if IFFCO authorities failed to meet their demands.