BHUBANESWAR:THE Central Board of Secondary Education’s decision to re-conduct examination of Class XII Economics and Class X Mathematics has left the students fuming in the State. The CBSE, earlier on Wednesday, notified that fresh schedule for examination in these two papers would be issued within a week.

After students gave their best shot, re-conduct of the examination has come in as a shock for many. “I read that Accountancy paper was leaked but CBSE is re-conducting the test for Economics. What is going on?” wondered Avinash, student of a City-based school. The real problem is for Class XII Science students who had Economics as an optional paper because they fear that fresh dates may be around the JEE Main test.

For those opting for pen and paper based test, the JEE Main will be held on April 8 whereas the computer-based test is scheduled to be held on April 15 and 16.“If the new date for Economics is sometime during the second week, I would have very little time to prepare because my time would be divided between JEE Main and Economics,” said Barun, another Class XII student.

In fact, Physical Education Test of Class XII is slated for April 12 which only adds to the woes for the youngsters most of whom were taking a break so that they could rejuvenate and prepare for the entrance tests.

JEE Main apart, B Tech admission test for SRM University would be held between April 16 and 30 whereas SRM University will hold its entrance test for under graduate engineering courses between April 16 and 30.

If that is not all, the entrance test of Odisha University for Agriculture and Technology (OUAT)’s UG courses is scheduled on April 29 while Common Law Admission Test will be held on May 13.

If the problems for the Class XII students are not enough, Class X students are also in a tizzy since many of the reputed schools would be holding their Class XII entrance tests next month.

“The re-conduct of the examination throws the entire preparation process of students into disarray. Why should young students be made to go through this for CBSE’s failure to secure against such leaks,” said Shyamashri Mohanty, a parent. In fact, most Class X students were happy with their performance in mathematics paper but will have to burn mid-night oil once again.