BHUBANESWAR: Even as the State is facing difficulties in arranging funds to pay post-matric scholarship for Scheduled Tribe students, the Ministry of Tribal Affairs on Wednesday said the Central share of funds for the current financial year will be released on receipt of expenditure statement from the State Government.

Responding to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s letter, Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Jual Oram said the Ministry has released Rs 161.26 crore for 2016-17 and 2017-18.“The balance admissible fund for 2017-18 will be released on receipt of statement of expenditure for the current financial year from the State Government,” Oram said in reply to the Chief Minister.

Though MoTA claimed to have sanctioned Rs 134.16 crore for disbursement of scholarship to eligible tribal students for 2016-17 and has provided ad hoc grant of Rs 16.34 crore for the current fiscal, the State Government said an amount of Rs 118.06 crore has been pending for release from the Centre.

Oram said the release of second installment of Rs 10.73 crore for the current financial year is subject to availability of funds.

The Chief Minister had written to Oram on March 26 requesting for early release of Rs 118.06 crore as the huge outstanding receivable was putting financial burden to the already stretched revenue resources of the State Government.

The post-matric scholarship is being shared in 75:25 ratio between the Centre and the State.The Union Minister who has been critical of the State Government for its failure to utilise Central assistance in time said, the Ministry has decided to withdraw special Central assistance of Rs 20 crore out of the sanctioned amount of Rs 37.19 crore under tribal sub-scheme for women dairy project.

Though the Ministry had released the fund in 2014-15, the State Government has utilised only Rs 7 crore so far.He further expressed displeasure over the delay in opening of 11 schools under Ekalavya Model Residential Schools sanctioned in 2015-16 and 2016-17.“Delay in release of funds is due to the fact that the State Government is tardy in utilising the Central share and submission of requisite information to the Centre,” he added.