BHUBANESWAR:With uncertainty prevailing over the investigation related to the death of Unmaya Padhi, whose body was found on Kuakhai river bank in Naharkanta under Mancheswar police limits a week back, city cops are mulling sending his DNA samples for ascertaining his identity.

Though the deceased was identified as Unmaya Padhi of Bhadrak district and was working at a private firm in Kharavel Nagar, where he had allegedly captured an objectionable video of him and a woman, who was reportedly his colleague.

The deceased and the woman had later parted ways and she entered into a relationship with another man. Unmaya had then sent the objectionable clip to the woman’s male friend, following which she lodged a harassment complaint with Kharavel Nagar police last year. Unmaya was arrested and was later released on bail.

The police detained the woman and her male friend recently after they received an information that the duo was planning to leave the City. The woman told mediapersons that she and her friend have nothing to do with the murder and even raised the suspicion that the police should verify whether the body found is of Unmaya or not. “We will send the DNA samples of the deceased to the forensic laboratory for ascertaining his identity,” Bhubaneswar DCP Anup Kumar Sahoo said. The man was found dead with burn injuries and a knife pierced into his body.