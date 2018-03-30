ROURKELA: Sundargarh district administration has geared up for the upcoming National De-worming Day to be observed on April 4 with a target to administer medicine to 5.61 lakh children.

Collector Vineet Bhardwaj said in a short span of time, necessary arrangements have been made for the campaign and widespread awareness drive is underway. He appealed to the parents to ensure their children get the necessary doses. It was informed that the district has targeted to de-worm a total of 5,61,814 children and 1,57,680 kids of one-five years of age and 4,04,134 children from five-19 years of age.