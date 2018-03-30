BHUBANESWAR: Former Union Minister Chandrasekhar Sahu and two other senior leaders have resigned from the Congress in Odisha, citing "no political future" in the Grand Old Party.

"I have resigned on Thursday as the high command is acting indifferent to the indiscipline existing within the party," Sahu said on Friday.

"I had been requesting the leadership to use my experience since 2009, but they did not."

The other leaders who have resigned are Bikram Panda and Ganjam district president of the party Bhagaban Gantayat. They sent their resignation letters to Congress President Rahul Gandhi and state Congress chief Prasad Harichandan.

All leaders belong to Ganjam district in Odisha. Sahu was the Minister of State for Rural Development during the first UPA government.

Although none of the three leaders has spoken about plans to join any other party, the BJD camp in Ganjam confirmed that they would join the ruling party on April 4.