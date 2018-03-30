JEYPORE: The much-hyped Swachh Bharat Abhiyan of Narendra Modi Government has failed to yield the desired results in Jeypore block, where most of the offices lack proper sanitation facilities. According to sources, both the State and the Centre spend crores of rupees for maintenance of office buildings. However, nothing had been done for maintaining the sanitation facilities. Hundreds of people gather at the block office and 22 other panchayat offices for seeking the benefits of social welfare schemes. However, these offices don’t have proper toilets.

Heap of wastes are often found lying on the premises of the offices. In the absence of toilets, women employees face tough time. The peoples’ representatives of different areas in the block have been demanding that the district administration should review the sanitation and water facilities in the offices.Though the block officials have been blaming the elected body for negligence, the latter hold Government officials responsible for not using the funds meant for sanitation.

Sources said the District Rural Water and Sanitation department should review the sanitation works in block and panchayat office regularly. “The department had been concentrating more on opening toilets under Swachh Abhiyan in villages, neglecting the offices,” sources added.Meanwhile, Jeypore Block Development Officer remained unavailable for comment on the issue. Koraput Collector K S Reddy visited the Sub-Divisional Hospital of Jeypore recently and had expressed displeasure over poor sanitation facilities in the hospital.