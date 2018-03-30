PHULBANI : Two days after the security forces raided a Maoist camp in Kukalajhar forest under Khajuripada police limits, the rebels on Wednesday set four construction vehicles on fire at Gumudumaha village in Kandhamal district.As per reports, around 40 to 50 armed Maoists of Kalahandi-Kandhamal-Boudh-Nayagarh (KKBN) division raided a road construction site in Gumudumaha village under Baliguda police limits on Wednesday night and ransacked the camp. Later, they torched four vehicles, including a JCB machine and three tractors engaged for construction of PMGSY road. They also attacked the labourers who were present in the camp.

In a poster, the Maoists also asked the contractor engaged in the road construction and villagers to stop work. They alleged that the road is being laid to loot mines and minerals from the area. The poster also criticised the surrender of Maoist Jampana alias Narasingha Reddy. After the incident, police have intensified the combing operation in and around the area. Acting on a tip-off, police had raided a Maoist camp in Kukulajhar forest near Khajuripada on Tuesday. While an exchange of fire took place between the Maoists and police personnel, the rebels managed to escape.