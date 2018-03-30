BHUBANESWAR: Normalcy returned to the Assembly on Thursday after three days of noisy scenes with the State Government announcing that appropriate action will be taken with regard to the appointment of Lokayukta after examination of Supreme Court orders. The Opposition members had trooped into the well of the House and raised slogans over delay in appointment of Lokayukta leading to several adjournments.

Making a statement in this regard during zero hour, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Bikram Keshari Arukha said, “Related matters pertaining to Lokayuktas with respect to different States are pending before the Supreme Court for decision. The State Government will examine the orders and appropriate action will be taken, Arukha added.

The Minister made the statement a day after the all-party meeting convened by Speaker Pradip Amat resolved that the State Government should inform the House about the reasons behind the delay in appointment of the Lokayukta. The Government had agreed to give a statement in the Assembly in this regard. The Odisha Lokayukta Bill was passed in the Assembly in 2014 and it got President’s assent in 2015.

The opposition Congress members had demanded either a ruling from the Speaker or a clarification from the State Government over the delay in appointment of Lokayukta and implementation of Odisha Lokayukta Act. Referring to the announcement made by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to implement the Odisha Lokayukta Act within six months of getting President’s approval, the Opposition members had wanted to know the reasons behind the delay.

Vacancy in the post of Lokpal for the last four years was also raised by the Opposition members. Leader of the Opposition Narasingh Mishra had said as per the provisions of Lokayukta Act, the old Odisha Lokpal Act would remain in force till the new Act is implemented. There has been no appointment to the post of Lokpal after Justice PK Hota and it has remained vacant for the last four years.