BHUBANESWAR: Puri Gajapati Dibyasingh Deb on Thursday submitted to the State Government a five-point proposal for the development of Shri Jagannath temple periphery and further promotion of Shri Jagannath culture. A delegation of the Shri Jagannath Temple Managing Committee, led by the Gajapati, met Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at the Secretariat here on Thursday and discussed the proposals. Deb said proposals related to development of Shri Jagannath temple periphery, beautification of Grand Road, Shri Gundicha temple and Atharanala in Puri were discussed.

First proposal is related to the development of the temple periphery, including renovation of Uttaraparswa Math, Dakhinaparswa Math and Emar Math while the second proposal was on development of Sri Gundicha temple, the Gajapati said. “We proposed that murals should be painted inside Bhitara Bedha of Sri Gundicha temple depicting excerpts from Skanda Purana for the knowledge of devotees,” he said.

He said the committee proposed that there should be a garden on the ‘Bahara Bedha’ with paintings on the history of Odisha with special reference to Lord Jagannath on the outer and inner wall of the temple. The third proposal related to development of a heritage garden inside the Jagannath Ballav Math and other amenities for tourists and devotees. Besides, proposals on beautification of Grand Road, development of Atharanala and restoration of its water body were also submitted, Deb said.

Besides, proposals on Srimandira Adarsha Gurukulam for the children of servitors and housing scheme for poor sevayats were also discussed. “Under the Gurukulam scheme, free education would be provided to children of all servitors of Shri Jagannath temple. Apart from the modern education, the children would also be taught Hindu rituals, tradition and culture,” he said.Revenue Minister Maheswar Mohanty, Law Minister Pratap Jena, Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi and Chief Administrator of Shri Jagannath Temple Administration Pradip Jena were also present.