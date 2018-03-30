JAIPUR: A 35-year-old woman sustained grievous injuries after being attacked by her paramour for refusing to elope with him in Chatarpada village within Dharmasala police limits here on Wednesday night.The accused, identified as Sanatan Das of Manjuri Road in Bhadrak district, is a distant relative of the victim.Police said the victim, who hails from Chandabali in Bhadrak, was living with her husband in a rented house in Chatarpada. Sanatan used to visit the victim’s house regularly when her husband, who works as a construction labourer, was away for work. Later, the woman developed an extra-marital affair with the accused.

The duo had even eloped a couple of months back. However, the woman’s husband came to know about their location and managed to persuade his wife to live with him at Chatarpada. Though the husband had warned Sanatan against keeping any cotact with his wife, the accused continued to remain in touch with the victim over phone, police said.On Wednesday night, Sanatan went to the woman’s house at Chatarpada on a motorcycle when her husband was away from home. He reportedly asked her to elope with him again, but she refused.

In a fit of rage, Sanatan attacked the woman with a knife. Hearing the woman’s screams, neighbours rushed to the spot but the accused managed to flee on his motorcycle.The woman, who sustained injuries on her hand, back and neck, was rushed to the local hospital and later, shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack after her condition deteriorated.Efforts and on to nab the accused who is on the run, said police.