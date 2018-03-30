BHUBANESWAR: Residents of IRC Village here have opposed e-auction of a plot chosen for construction of a star hotel by Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA).Protesting under the banner of N-5 Development Council, locals alleged that the plot which has been selected by BDA for development of the hotel project, was earlier earmarked for a parking area by the authority.

Citing that the peripheral roads connecting the national highway and other city facilities have become crowded due to functioning of several hotels, kalyan mandaps and shopping malls besides the Indradhanu market, the locals said the new project would add more crowd and in turn increase their miseries.Council president DP Mishra said the plot is too small for a 50-room hotel project as it would not have much space for parking and other amenities. “How can BDA utilise the space for a hotel which has been earmarked for a parking lot?” he questioned.