ATTABIRA (BARGARH) : With only four days remaining for the election to Attabira NAC, campaigning has been intensified by the political parties. While Handlooms Minister and Attabira MLA Snehangini Chhuria is leading the BJD campaign, the BJP is relying on State BJP vice-president Aswini Sarangi and Brajrajnagar MLA Radharani Panda to win the polls. Former MLA Nihar Mahanand has turned into a one-man army for the Congress whose chances of retaining the NAC seem remote.

The absence of former minister and three-time MLA of Sambalpur Jaynarayan Mishra, who is currently lodged in Sohela sub-jail for murder in Bijepur pre-poll violence, is being clearly felt in the BJP camp. Compounding the woes of the party, State leaders are tied down with the visit of national BJP president Amit Shah and are not able to dedicate enough time for the poll. Sources said the BJD is well placed in 11 of the 12 Wards in Attabira NAC while the Congress is ahead in Ward 8. The ruling party is giving special thrust on Ward 3 which is reserved for SC (women). The chairperson’s post is also reserved for SC (Woman).

As many as 13,205 voters will exercise their franchise in Attabira NAC poll which is scheduled on April 3. Both BJD and BJP will rope in cine stars to campaign on Saturday, sources said. Meanwhile, district Collector Indramani Tripathy chaired a review meeting to ensure a free and fair poll.