BHUBANESWAR: The decision of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to re-conduct the Class XII Economics paper has come in for strong reaction from the students’ community of the State.

The reaction is based on the Board’s decision to hold the Class X Maths paper only in Delhi and Haryana region while re-conducting the Economics paper of Class XII for the entire country.Students and their parents feel that since there was no question paper leak in Odisha as well as in other States, they should not be made to suffer.

“On what basis did the CBSE decide to hold the Maths paper only in Delhi and Haryana regions? Why does the same theory not apply to Economics because there was no leak of the questions in this part,” wondered Bijaylaxmi Patnaik, a parent.In fact, the re-test would mean Science students who have Economics as an optional would have to put in double the effort because many are appearing for national entrance tests, such as JEE Main.

“I desperately wanted some time for myself and was planning to shoot a short-film during this period but the re-test poured cold water on all my summer plans,” said Swastik Routray, a Class XII student.

Besides, there has been a lot of confusion over how the re-examination would be held. A city-based DAV School source said, the CBSE had sent an online question paper drill to schools on Thursday under which a link for the question paper would be provided. The link would open with a password half an hour before the examination and papers would be printed and distributed.Now that the date has been announced, both schools and students are awaiting the next course of action by CBSE.