ROURKELA: The BJP’s credibility in tribal-dominated Sundargarh Lok Sabha constituency of Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram is at stake as two emotive projects announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and two other mega plans monitored by the PM’s Office (PMO) have failed to make any visible progress in the last four years.Oram, who had overcome the strong BJD wave in 2014 general elections to become the only Lok Sabha member of BJP in Odisha, is in a tight spot as negative emotions are building up against the BJP Government at the Centre for failing to keep its promises.

With hardly a year left for the next general elections, the local unit of the BJP is feeling uneasy with opponents BJD and Congress training their guns on the PM at every single opportunity. A frustrated Rourkela BJP MLA and former Union Minister Dilip Ray on Thursday had shot off a letter to the PM requesting his intervention to expedite upgradation of RSP-run Ispat General Hospital (IGH) into a Super Speciality Hospital and Medical College and four-laning project of NH-143, including construction of the second Brahmani bridge at Rourkela. Both the projects, which are being monitored by the PMO, have made little progress since the PM officially announced them in April 2015. Modi had promised to carry out these projects during 2014 elections.

Both Oram and Ray have paid several visits to the Union Civil Aviation Ministry in the last four years for restoration of air connectivity to Rourkela Smart City. After years of dilly-dallying, the Ministry recently initiated efforts to launch Regional Connectivity Scheme ‘UDAAN’. However, no specific date of its launch has been fixed.Sources said the four-laning project of NH-520 from Rimuli to Rajamunda is also monitored by the PMO. While the project is hanging fire since UPA-II regime, no progress has been made in Modi’s rule too. Only the tender processes have been completed for two packages of the NH-520 project.

Under Oram’s initiative, SAIL got lease period extension of its defunct Purunapani limestone and dolomite mines in mid-2016 . The Union Minister is also insisting on setting up of the proposed Joint Venture (JV) slag-based cement Plant of SAIL at Purunapani. However, neither the Steel Ministry nor SAIL is interested on these two key economic projects for Birmitrapur Assembly constituency.

Despite Oram’s efforts in the last four years, the Steel Ministry has done nothing to revive the ailing PSU mining company Bisra Stone Lime Company Ltd (BSLC) at Birmitrapur to help the beleaguered workers.

The PMO is also monitoring the ongoing Bimlagarh-Talcher rail line which also has made no visible progress. The Centre has given a whopping Rs 982.50 crore for the project in four years and the PMO hopes to complete it by 2022.State BJP secretary Dhiren Senapati admitted that negative perception is building up against BJP in Sundargarh district. The BJP Government at the Centre has one-year time to expedite the projects and win back people’s confidence, he said.

