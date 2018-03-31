BHUBANESWAR: Several New Delhi-bound trains from Bhubaneswar and Puri will be diverted via Hijli bypassing Kharagpur from third week of April due to certain operational reasons.The trains to be diverted include Bhubaneswar-New Delhi-Bhubaneswar Rajdhani Express via Adra, Bhubaneswar-New Delhi-Bhubaneswar Rajdhani Express via Tatanagar, Puri-New Delhi-Puri Purusottam Express, Puri-New Delhi-Puri Nandankanan Express and Puri-New Delhi-Puri Neelachal Express.

All the diverted trains will have stoppages at Hijli instead of Kharagpur, stated a release issued by East Coast Railway (ECoR).The Rajdhani Express via Adra will run through Bhadrak-Hijli-Nimpura Yard-Gokulpur-Midnapur from April 15. The train from Bhubaneswar will reach Hijli at 3.55 pm and New Delhi 10.55 am. The Rajdhani Express via Tatanagar will run through Bhadrak-Hijli-Nimpura Yard-Kalaikunda-Tatanagar from April 16. The train from Bhubaneswar will reach Hijli at 1.50 pm and and New Delhi 12.45 pm.

Similarly, Purusottam Express and Neelachal Express will run on diverted route via Bhadrak-Hijli-Nimpura Yard-Kalaikunda-Tatanagar, while Nandankanan Express will run on Bhadrak-Hijli-Nimpura Yard-Gokulpur-Midnapur route.The stoppage timings at Hijli will be mentioned in the Passenger Reservation System from August 1.