BERHAMPUR: A day after SBI’s Soroda branch manager was arrested for crop loan fraud in Buguda, similar fresh charges were slapped on him on Friday. The accused was identified as 59-year-old Nimrad Nayak. While he was the manager of SBI branch at Karachuli in Buguda block two years back, Nayak had disbursed crop loans to several fake farmers.

Police had arrested Nayak on charges of preparing fake documents of farmers and misappropriation of the loan money. On Friday, seven farmers of Karasing village lodged a complaint with police alleging that though they did not avail any loan despite applying for it in 2015, the authority of SBI branch at Karachuli has issued notices to them to clear the same. Police have registered another case and are investigating into the allegation.