BHUBANESWAR: Dr Yagnadatta Rath, who serves at a Community Health Centre in Kandhamal district, has received international praise for trekking more than 2 km to attend to a pregnant woman.

Bianca Jagger, Founder and CEO of Bianca Jagger Human Rights Foundation, tweeted a post by Health and Family Welfare Department and lauded Dr Rath for his exemplary work. “Dear Dr Yagnadatta Rath you make your profession proud, we need more role models like you in the world. Thank you,” her post on the micro-blogging site said.The government doctor had shown excellent commitment by trekking through forested terrains and crossing a river to reach out a tribal woman who had delivered a baby but was in need of medical help.