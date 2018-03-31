JAIPUR: Unable to tolerate the abuse of his daughter-in-law at the hands of his alcoholic son, a 65-year-old man killed him in Padana village within Jajpur Sadar police limits here on Thursday night.

The accused was identified as Bidyadhar Behera. Police said Bidyadhar attacked his 39-year-old son Upendra with a wooden plank after the latter came home drunk again late on Thursday night.

Upendra, a tractor driver by profession, started manhandling his wife in an inebriated condition. Bidyadhar, who was in the house, opposed Upendra’s abusive behaviour following which a heated argument ensued between the father-son duo. The argument soon turned violent and in a fit of rage, Upendra attacked and injured his father with the wooden plank. In retaliation, Bidyadhar snatched the wooden plank from his son and assaulted him.

As the father-son duo fought, family members raised an alarm and neighbours rushed to the spot. Later, Upendra was taken to the local hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.On being informed, police seized the body and sent it to the district headquarters hospital for postmortem.

"Upendra used to regularly come home drunk at night and abused his family members without any provocation. He often picked up fights with his wife," said a police official.