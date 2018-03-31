BHUBANESWAR: The State Government has decided not to increase the number of foreign liquor off-shops and country spirit (CS) shops except the model premium foreign liquor off shops recommended at airports.Premium foreign liquor off shops will be allowed in airports as per the guidelines issued by Airports Authority of India (AAI). These shops will be permitted to sell foreign made foreign liquor, premium Indian Made Foreign Liquor and all types of wine. The annual licence fee for the shops has been fixed at Rs 4 lakh per annum. Recommendations of the AAI will be considered while giving licence for the shops, the policy said and added no minimum guarantee quota will be imposed on these shops.

The excise policy for 2018-19, which will come into force from April 1, maintained that in order to protect government revenue and not allow any area to go dry for long, shops which were sanctioned in the past but not operational as on April 1, 2018 will be settled afresh through lottery.The policy also made it clear that no ‘ON’ shop licence will be granted in shopping complexes, malls and in rural areas. However, the policy maintained that ‘ON’ licence may be issued in rural areas only for private hotels having lodging facility for at least six rooms, lodging facilities run by Odisha Tourism Development Corporation (OTDC), India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC), defence and other similar establishments.

The policy said new ‘ON’ licence may also be granted to star hotels which are part of shopping malls. Besides, beer parlours will be allowed to sell beer as well as ready to drink.The excise policy maintained that the Aska Cooperative Sugar Industries Limited (ACSIL) will shift base of manufacturing Aska 40 country liquor from rectified spirit to extra neutral alcohol (ENA) at the earliest preferably before July 1, 2017. In order to eliminate the scope of adulteration, no liquor except OS (out still) liquor will be sold in containers other than glass bottles.

According to the policy, ENA-based cheap liquor will be called country liquor and it will not be issued to any retail except the country liquor shops (existing country spirit shops). As country liquor shops operate in nine districts, all country liquor products will be sold in those districts only.

The licence of all out-stills operating in 21 districts can be renewed for a period to be decided by the government with effect from April with 20 per cent increase over the existing consideration money.

