DHENKANAL: Violence marred the election campaign in Hindol NAC of the district after BJD supporters attacked BJP workers on Thursday. As per report, the BJP workers were taking out a rally in Ward No. 7 of Hindol NAC when a group of BJD supporters attacked them injuring four saffron party members. The injured have been identified as Prasanta Panda, Manjulata Sahoo, Anita Das and another party worker. They were admitted to local hospital.

Protesting the attack, BJP leaders, led by former Rajya Sabha member Rudra Narayan Pany, and former BJP MLA Krushna Chandra Patra, staged a dharna in front of Hindol police station demanding arrest of the culprits. FIRs have been filed against both the parties.SP Santosh Nayak said two supporters of BJD have been arrested and sent to local court on Friday.Meanwhile, Aparajita Mohanty of BJP and Anubhav Mohanty of BJD on Friday campaigned in favour of their party candidates. District BJD observer Raghunath Mohanty, BJD MLA Debi Mishra, Hindol MLA Sima Nayak and BJD leader Sudhir Kumar Samal are also campaigning in the NAC.