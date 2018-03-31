JAIPUR: Revenue services have been literally brought to the doorsteps of villagers, thanks to the efforts of Dasarathpur Tehsildar Dr Sweta Kumar Dash. Though it has been only a few months since he took charge as Dasarathpur Tehsildar, Dash has managed to provide relief to villagers residing in remote and inaccessible areas with his novel initiative ‘Ama Gaonre Tahasil Karyalaya’ (Tehsil office at our village).

Septuagenarian Sasadhar Sutar of Kanya village under Dasarathapur tehsil said despite running from pillar to post for the last two years, he was not able to get his land patta. “However, due to the Tehsildar’s initiative, I finally received the land record at my doorstep without spending a penny,” he said.

Similarly, Bimala of Barei village got her mutation work done at her village under ‘Ama Gaonre Tahasil Karyalaya’ programme. In the last couple of years, she had paid several visits to the tehsil office, which is situated at about 25 km from her village, for the work and spent a lot of money but to no avail.

Like Sasadhar and Bimala, there are many others in different remote villages who have been benefited by ‘Ama Gaonre Tahasil Karyalaya’ concept of the young Tehsildar.

“After joining as Dasarathapur Tehsildar during the end of December last year, I found the tehsil office always crowded with people seeking land pattas, correction of records, demarcation and several other revenue-related things. I thought of a plan to ease the sufferings of villagers and came up with the concept,” said Dash.The programme was first started at Daraba village under Biripata panchayat which is about 25 km from the tehsil office and not easily accessible.

“The result was encouraging. We then decided to extend it to other villages under Dasarathapur tehsil,” Dash said. ‘Ama Gaonre Tahasil Karyalaya’ is basically designed for villages situated far away from the tehsil office. “Our focus is to reach out to inaccessible areas and provide revenue services at the doorsteps of the villagers. In the process, people will save a lot of money and their precious time besides getting rid of unnecessary hassles,” the Tehsildar said. So far, Dash has organised the programme at six different villages and collected about `3 lakh revenue by disposing of cases.