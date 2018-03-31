BHUBANESWAR: A woman fell to her death from the third floor of an apartment under mysterious circumstances in the city on Friday. She has been identified as Jigyansha Mishra of BDA Colony in Chandrasekharpur.According to sources, Mishra had gone to visit her male friend in Shree Vihar when she fell from the balcony of the apartment.“Mishra’s male friend is a native of Chhattisgarh and works with a private company here. We have registered a murder case and investigation is on,” said Chandrasekharpur police station IIC Deepak Kumar Mishra. Police said, Mishra’s friend took her to hospital where the doctors declared her brought dead.

The victim’s father Laxmidhar Mishra lodged a complaint at Chandrasekharpur police station alleging she was away from home for the last three days and may have been pushed to death from the third floor of the apartment.Police said the victim’s husband is staying in Hyderabad and the couple has a child, but the relationship between them was strained, as per preliminary investigation. Mishra’s body has been for post-mortem and the exact reason behind her death could be ascertained only after the report arrives, police said.The man and Mishra, who was reportedly working in a software company, had met in a hotel about a month back and their friendship developed, police added.