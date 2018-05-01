Home States Odisha

A stitch in time saves crop from pest attack

724 ha of land attacked by BPH in Sambalpur district

Farmers spray pesticide in paddy field at Dumerpali village in Sambalpur

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Even though standing rabi paddy plants in 724 hectares (ha) of land were attacked by the Brown Plant Hopper (BPH) in the district, no crop loss has been reported till date due to timely intervention by Agriculture department officials and the affected farmers. Having learnt lesson during the last kharif season, when similar malaise had gripped the area, the farmers took immediate steps under the guidance of agriculture officials to check the BPH this time.

As per reports, standing paddy crop in 451 ha has been attacked by BPH in Dhankauda block, 140 ha in Jujumura and 133 ha in Maneswar block of the district. The pest has attacked paddy crop in 94 villages under 27 gram panchayats of the three blocks.

Plant Protection Officer Manoranjan Sethi said pest attack is below the economic threshold limit (ETL) in the district and till date, no crop loss has been detected. They have already distributed 974 litre of Fipronil and SC pesticide to the farmers at subsidised rate.

Apprehending BPH attack, they had stocked adequate quantity of pesticides to distribute among the farmers, he added,This apart, massive awareness campaign has been undertaken in 143 villages, including 94 affected villages, to control the pest attack. They have also distributed leaflets to the farmers on the BPH management, Sethi said and added that humid weather condition is the reason behind the infestation of BPH in the district. 

At present, the situation is under control and harvesting of the rabi paddy will begin soon. 
A farmer, Debasis Panda of Dumelpadar village under Jujumura block, said he has cultivated paddy over about 80 acres of land. The standing paddy crop in the entire cultivated land was attacked by the BPH. However, he could save the crop due to timely spraying of pesticide, he added. 

During the last kharif season, paddy crop in over 36,230 ha was affected in the district. On April 23, a three-member  team comprising Plant Protection Officer of Central Integrated Pest  Management Centre (CIPMC) MY Pathan, Entomologist of OUAT Dr Bhagwan  Patra and Plant Protection Officer Dr Abani Mishra visited the affected  villages to assess the ground realities. 

