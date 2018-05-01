Home States Odisha

Bhima Bhoi statue in Assembly urged

Members cutting across partylines on Monday demanded in the Assembly that statue of Santh Kabi (Saint Poet) Bhima Bhoi should be installed on the Assembly premises.

BHUBANESWAR: Members cutting across partylines on Monday demanded in the Assembly that statue of Santh Kabi (Saint Poet) Bhima Bhoi should be installed on the Assembly premises. Raising the issue, Government chief whip Rohit Pujari urged the Government to take steps to install a statue of the saint poet in the Assembly.

Several other members, including Leader of the Opposition Narasingh Mishra and BJD leader Mahesh Sahu supported the demand. Mishra said the poet was a rare person with a world famous ideology. His ideology, “Mo Jibana Pachhe Narke Padithau Jagata Uddar Heu” has even been inscribed in the walls of United Nations Organisation in different languages, he said.Congress chief whip Tara Prasad Bahinipati and Mahesh Sahu (BJD) also supported the suggestion. Speaker Pradip Amat assured the members that he will convene a meeting to discuss the matter.

