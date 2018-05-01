Closure of Odia subject in NOU resented

Home States Odisha

BARIPADA: Strong resentment is brewing among the PG students and locals of North Orissa University (NOU) and locals over closure of Odia subject which was being taught under self-finance course (SFC) mode. The university authorities at a recent meeting decided to stop admission into the subject from the coming academic season. 

Protesting the decision, students staged  a dharna in front of the university and demanded the order to be revoked. They said at a time when the State Government has been stressing on use of Odia language in governance, NOU closed the the subject. On the other hand, the subject is being taught in regular mode in other universities, they added. Contacted, Vice-Chancellor Pradeep Kumar Chand said Odia is being taught in regular mode on NOU’s second campus at Keonjhar, but it  has been closed in Baripada as per the Government order.

