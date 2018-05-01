‘Complete poll of State Bar chief in 2 months’

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Orissa High Court on Monday directed the State Bar Council to complete election to its chairman post within two months under Rule 12 of the Bar Council of India Rules. The division bench of High Court, comprising Chief Justice Vineet Saran and Justice Dr BR Sarangi, also directed that Chinmaya Mohanty would hold the office of Chairman till the vacancy is filing on regular basis. Secretary of Odisha State Bar Council shall give notice fixing the time, date and place of conducting the election within the time specified in consonance with the Bar Council of India Rules, the order mentioned.

The court also mentioned that election should be conducted through secret ballot system and after the voting, the ballot box should be kept in the office of Registrar General, Orissa High Court, in lock and seal. It should be opened in pursuant to the direction of the court to be issued after voting is held. The court posted the next hearing in the case to July 4.

The election was necessitated after former Chairman Manas Mohapatra resigned on July 7, last year.

The Bar had requested Advocate General to conduct the election following which AG had fixed January 21 this year but apprehending disturbance in the election, Manas Kumar Chand, a member of the Bar had moved High Court seeking CCTV facility, an observer on behalf of the High Court and protection during the election.

All the members of the Bar, Advocate General, State Bar Council Secretary were made parties in the case.

Later, challenging that Advocate General had no legal power to conduct Bar Council election, another member Atma Prakash Mohanty had filed a case praying for continuance of Chinmaya Mohanty as Chairman in the interim period.